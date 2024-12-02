UK: Royal Mail Group to launch Sunday delivery services

Delivery centers that have the highest amount of deliveries across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will take part in this new service.

The Royal Mail Group will implement several Sunday services, one of which will target deliveries addressed within the M25 motorway, while another will be for online shoppers through participating e-tailers. The latter will be possible through Parcelforce Worldwide, which will make the service available for its contract customers across the UK.

Besides the Sunday services, the Royal Mail Group will also open its distribution network on Saturday afternoons and on Sundays. Thanks to these services, retailers can handle orders on Saturdays and Sundays, so the packages arrive at their destination on Monday. The longer hours will give customers a bigger chance of receiving their package as opposed to unsuccessful delivery attempts.

Customers whose orders arrive when they’re not at home will have a few more options including the new Delivery to Neighbor initiative, which delivers packages to a neighbor when the addressee is not at home. Customers can also arrange free redelivery to their home or to a neighbor on Royal Mail’s online redelivery page.

Royal Mail already has around 700 delivery offices opened late on Wednesdays to give customers the chance to pick up their deliveries. Royal Mail’s full year results for 2013-14 for the year ending on March 30, 2014, show a 2% revenue growth.

In the UK, Royal Mail is a network which supports the growth of online shopping. It allows online retailers to give their customers package delivery options.