UK: retailers see third of online orders sent overseas

Retail orders in the UK rose by 11.3% in January 2017. A third (32%) of all orders were bound for consumers overseas, of which 59% were in the EU.

The rise in international orders is due to the sharp drop in the value of sterling. Over the past 12 months, the average percentage of orders going cross-border from Index retailers is almost 27%.

A recent survey conducted by Global-E found that over half of retailers in the UK think cross-border trading will become more complex when the country leaves the EU. Despite this, more than two-thirds (68%) still have no plans for when the country triggers Article 50.