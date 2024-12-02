UK regulator launches Green Fintech Challenge

The challenge will provide support to a selection of comapnies developing innovative products and services to assist in the UK’s transition to a greener economy. It is open to startups, incumbents and technology providers.

Examples of green solutions include:

supporting capital flows/investment towards green products and services;

driving efficiency in the issuance, distribution or adoption of green products;

managing climate-related risk posed to market participants;

environmental impact measurement;

delivering new green financial products.

FCA adds that companies developing broader ethical, social impact or environmental, social and governance products and services are also welcome to apply, provided there is a link with, or associated benefit to, the green finance agenda.

The deadline for applications is 11 January 2019. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of Q1 2019. More information about FCA’s Green Fintech Challenge and how to apply can be found on the FCA website.