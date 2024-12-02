UK: Qubit raises GBP 16 mln to enter US

The investment round has been led by the venture capital company Accel Partners, with participators such as Balderton Capital and Salesforce Ventures.

The Qubit platform supports ecommerce businesses with tools to provide websites with user personalised content, tag management, digital analytics and A/B testing for audience segments.

The company’s main product is Visitor Cloud, which functions to create a detailed overview of each visitor to an ecommerce website, allowing the business to personalise the data and make an overview of purchase behaviours.

The company was formed by 4 ex-Google developers, and now supports over 130 different companies in ecommerce, including John Lewis, Liverpool FC, Thomas Cook and Topshop.