UK: Paym reports rising transactions

Chipping in for petrol money was the most popular reason to use Paym (21% of Paym users). One in five (19%) users say they have paid back for cinema, theatre or gig tickets with the service, while almost the same number (18%) use it to pay their share for lunch or dinner.

Another use for Paym is to pay a small business - one in seven (15%) people who use Paym have paid in this way, up from 13% when asked the same question in 2015, Paym adds.

Paym was launched in April 2014 by the Payments Council, now known as Payments UK, in conjunction with nine UK banks.