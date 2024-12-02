UK: over 9 percent increase in ecommerce-based parcel volume in January 2015

Although this is below the 13% forecast for the year, it is higher than the growth seen in January 2014 (3.8%), according to the MetaPack UK Delivery Index issued by Interactive Media in Retail Group (IMRG) and the ecommerce delivery services provider MetaPack. The number of parcels dispatched by UK retailers through UK carriers is expected to break the 1 billion mark by the end of 2015.

The established trend in January 2015 is for a sharp drop in order volumes with month-on-month growth down 33%, which is only marginally greater than the month-on-month fall seen in January 2014 (32%).There is also registered a rise in average order values and delivery quality of service.

Andrew Starkey, Head of e-logistics at IMRG, has claimed that, after the trauma of Black Friday, the UK carrier industry has recovered quickly and the level of on time delivery / attempted delivery at 92.5% is at its highest January level since 2012.