UK: Online shopping renders traditional commerce space obsolete

Chris Grigg, chief executive of property investment company British Land, reported that there is a possibility for street shops to gradually disappear, becoming more marginal with years to come. However, modern shopping centres and retail parks are expected to thrive.

Grigg commented that brick-and-mortar shops can still provide a benefit over ecommerce stores. He also mentioned that, in what concerns returns, if people physically bring back an item, they are likely to buy something else, whereas if they are returning via post office they don’t necessarily do that.