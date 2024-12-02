UK online shopping craze generates over 1 billion shipped packages - report

Around 260 million packages were handled in the peak season from November to December, and over 10 million packages were delivered, according to the MetaPack UK Delivery Index issued by the market consultancy IMRG, emarketservices.com reports.

The sector saw a change in the number of packages transported between November and December, which was more stable than in previous years. This is due to retailers extending the special offers around key promotional dates, rather than concentrating all the purchases on a single day.

The level of compliance with the delivery times during the Christmas campaign remained at 92%, in spite of the growth in the volume of shipments. However European ecommerce is slowing in response to the high price of cross-border package shipments.