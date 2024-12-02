UK: online shoppers prefer deal websites

UK shoppers spent GBP 16.5billion through ‘deal’ websites in 2014, 14% more than in 2013, according to the Internet Advertising Bureau’s Online Performance Marketing (IAB) study, evigo.com reports. Almost four in five (79%) of 2,090 UK consumers questioned by PwC market research company said they had used one of price comparison, cashback, voucher and other performance marketing websites in the previous six months.

Cashback websites were used by 67% of respondents. Voucher code websites were most likely to be used by 57% at least once a month, while mobile voucher apps were used by 56% and loyalty websites by 32%. Nearly GBP 15.4 billion of the total GBP 16.5 billion was spent through affiliate marketing websites that introduce the purchaser to the seller, while the remaining GBP 1.1 billion was generated through 30 million online contact forms filled in online as part of the lead generation industry.

Online performance marketing (OPM) drove 10% of all UK ecommerce retail sales, and 1% of gross domestic product. The figure was approximately 34% comparing to the same performance in 2013. Meanwhile, UK businesses spent GBP 1.1 billion on OPM activities, 8% more than in 2013. It equated to a return of GBP 15 for every GBP 1 invested. The biggest spenders are financial companies (34% of total spend), followed by retail (21%), and travel and leisure companies (19%).