UK online shoppers need more good returns experience to purchase online

Over three quarters (77%) of online shoppers believe UK retailers need to improve their returns capabilities, while one in four (28%) have been put off returning items due to the hassle of the retailer’s returns process.

According to Klarna, nearly 9 out of 10 (87%) of online shoppers have returned items they have purchased online. On average online shoppers estimate they returned 10% of their total online purchases in the last twelve months. With online spending in the UK reaching GBP 133 billion in 2016, the online returns economy in the UK could be valued as high as GBP 13 billion.

The fashion category experiences the highest rate of returns, with 57% of online shoppers returning casual clothing in the last 12 months, and 31% returning shoes. Increasingly, 41% of the UK online shoppers ordered multiple items to try on at home and send back what they didn’t want.

Two thirds of online shoppers (67%) say easy returns are an essential factor in their choice of retailer. 28% of online shoppers would spend more if there was an easier online returns process, while 67% say free returns mean they will buy more from a retailer over time.

Retailers who are allowing consumers to pay once they’ve had the chance to try their goods and send back what they don’t want will see 25% more online shoppers likely to shop again. Meanwhile, only 9% say it would make them return more items.