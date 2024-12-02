UK online sales experienced strong growth in March

Figures from retail trade association the IMRG found an 18.9% rise in online sales. That’s well ahead of the three month trend of 15.4% growth, and 12-month trend of 12.8% growth.

IMRG put the sales rise down to factors including the snowstorms dubbed the ‘beast from the East’ and the early Easter bank holiday weekend – which led to a 27% spike in sales in the last week of the month.