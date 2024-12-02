UK online sales exceed GBP 130 bln in 2016 - study

For 2017, the e-retail space is forecasted to record a further 14% growth, according to latest figures from the IMRG Capgemini eRetail Sales Index. The strong performance of online retail in 2016 was fuelled by the continued growth of sales made on smartphones.

In December 2016, sales made via smartphones were up 47% year-on-year (YoY). In contrast, sales made on tablets were down 3% YoY**. In the same timeframe, smartphones accounted for 54% of mobile device sales, with tablets accounting for the other 46%. This is a huge uplift on December 2015, when smartphones accounted for 39% of mobile device sales.

Across sectors, looking at 2016 as a whole, accessories and lingerie witnessed the biggest increase in online sales, up 38% and 33% respectively. This was followed by gifts, up 26%, and footwear, up 21%, all of which exceeded the Index’s average growth rate. However, the health and beauty sector had a year to forget, with online sales in the category tumbling 3%.

Looking at the Christmas 2016 period, which is defined as running from 13th November through to 24th December, GBP 25 billion was spent online. This was up an impressive 16% on the amount spent in 2015, as consumers continued to shop for presents online.