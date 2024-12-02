UK: one-quarter of online sales take place via phones, tablets - report

According to research company eMarketer, the UK retail ecommerce sales will rise 16.0% this year, helped by an improving economy, shoppers’ increasing use of mobile devices for making purchases, and more options for purchase delivery. Total retail sales in the UK, by contrast, will grow by just 3.6% in 2014, and movement will slow after that. Meanwhile, the growth for m-commerce sales is predicted to rise to 64.8% rise this year.

eMarketer expects tablet-based retail m-commerce sales to double from GBP 9.28 billion (USD 14.50 billion) this year to GBP 20.96 billion (USD 32.75 billion) by 2018. And, for the first time this year, more individuals in the UK will make purchases via tablets than via smartphones, at a projected 16.4 million vs. 15.4 million.