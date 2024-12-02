UK: Omnichannel shopping experience is on demand

The ‘Future of Retail’ survey investigated 2,000 UK consumers’ attitudes to retail experiences both online and in-store.

Even though 93% of respondents ordered a product online in January 2018, 43% claim they buy all their clothing in-store. The survey showed that 57% disliked not being able to experience the look/feel/fit of the product if it was purchased online.

However, online proved a winner when it came to convenience. Almost half of the respondents avoided in-store shopping due to queues (43%) with 36% saying that online was just far more convenient.

48% of respondents would like more retailers to enable them to see how an outfit might look on them virtually. 25% would like to upload a photo to a retailer’s website to enable this, whilst 23% would like this to be available via in-store displays or virtual changing rooms where items could be digitally added to their reflection or on-screen image.

In fact, 10% claimed that if retailers offered customers the chance to see how an outfit would look on them, without physically changing, either online or in-store they would purchase more, with 17% claiming they would not only purchase more but also return less.