UK needs more warehouse space for growing ecommerce

The new report, entitled “How soon is now?: the future of logistics”, considered that the rise in ecommerce and increasing growth in parcel delivery is putting extra pressure on supply chains, postandparcel.info reports.

The report suggested that using big data and cloud-based software platforms could help firms to better manage their supply chains, saving warehouse costs and speeding up delivery times. This could particularly support fashion retailers where speed is often critical in meeting new sales trends.

The report urges councils to set aside land for industrial use to help meet this demand. It suggests that some declining out-of-town retail parks could be turned into urban logistics hubs.