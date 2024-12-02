UK mobile operator integrates Callsign customer protection technology

Callsign’s “Intelligence Driven Authentication” uses multiple data items to recognise users through deep learning insights derived across device, location and behaviour. The result provides additional customer ID verification to banks, based on specific fraud risk triggers notified by Three UK, which can be used to spot fraudsters before any harm is done.

Callsign worked with CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), a unit of CK Hutchison’s telecom division (Three UK’s parent company), to integrate the new system.