UK millennials most open to mobile payments - survey

According to July 2014 data from JWT Intelligence, UK internet users ages 18 to 34 were much more positive about mobile payments than any other age group surveyed.

Almost half (48%) said they would like to use their mobile phones for small transactions, for example, well above the 29% average across all age groups.

It should be noted that this survey question asked UK internet users who had not used a mobile phone to make a purchase in the past year. The report also asked internet users whether they had used certain digital payment methods in the past year.

Again, the millennials age bracket was the most vocal, the research points out, as 24% said they had used a mobile app, while 10% said they had used their mobile phone in a tap to pay scenario. Uptake levels among those over 35 were negligible—just 5% for both categories.