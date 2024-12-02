UK merchants to sell in Eastern Europe via export companies

As an example, a local ecommerce website aims at informing UK companies about business opportunities in Romania, while another initiative is focused on selling UK food online in Poland, Ecommerce News reports.

The British Business Portal networking platform provides information on several sectors of the Romanian economy, such as business opportunities, events, requests for partnerships, know-how business management and on scope legislation.

Executive chairman at the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Raymond Breden, states that the Eastern European country has potential for business with lower costs in resources and facilities, its need to develop and its size and resources. There are currently more than 4,000 UK companies operating in Romania. Trade between the two countries topped EUR 3.28 billion in 2013, which is a growth of 11.9%, as compared to 2012.

In Poland, for example, Heart of England Fine Foods, an organization for producers, growers and processors of specialty food and drink from several UK counties, has joined forces with the UK Trade & Investment team in Warsaw and some Polish business leaders with focus on boosting the profile and sale of produce from the heart of England to Eastern Europe.

They also launched a new ecommerce B2B website, featuring products from 41 companies across the Midlands. As of now, there are 41 companies which will have their products exhibited on the B2B website for Polish buyers, Karen Davies from HEFF tells Shropshirelive.com.

Ian Livingston, Minister for Trade and Investment, launched two new UK Business Centres in Slovakia and Hungary in March 2014. Business centres were also open in Poland in 2013 and in Romania in late March 2014. Business centres in the Czech Republic and Slovenia are due to open shortly.

Lord Livingston informs that UK firms have doubled trade exports to Eastern and Central European countries in the last ten years. He also states that by 2020, the main goal is doubling exports to this region and in order to achieve that, support is needed for UK firms on the ground by opening a network of business centres and increasing the number of trade missions to introduce more UK businesses to potential buyers by 2020.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in UK’



