UK: merchants are disappointed by e-commerce technology

According to data from digital trends-watchers at UK-based Econsultancy, companies are unhappy with critical areas of functionality such as website search, product management, SEO and mobile-supported commerce.

The same source shows that less than one in five companies or their agents who participated in the survey have rated their m-commerce solution as good, with almost half (44%) saying it was poor.

Meanwhile, research points out that both companies and their agents broadly agreed that a lack of technical knowledge was one of the main barriers to retailers taking full advantage of the migration towards browsing and buying from all types of connected devices.

The study is based on a sample of more than 500 client-side and agency businesses.

