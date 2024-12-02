UK mcommerce makes up half of all online transactions – report

UK consumers are banking more and more on their mobile devices for researching brands and products before completing a purchase, businessinsider.com reports.

In Q1 2016, 49% of all UK ecommerce transactions took place on a mobile device, 65% of mcommerce transactions took place within an app, and 39% of all ecommerce transactions involved multiple devices during the purchase process, according to a report issued by Criteo, a market research company, the source cites.

The growth of mcommerce in the UK depends on the availability of click-and-collect services. 72% of UK shoppers are already using click-and-collect at a variety of retailers, according to a report from Cybertill cited by Forbes. Many of these shoppers are likely placing orders on their mobile devices while out of the house, with many pick-ups happening during work commutes.

For example, in 2015 Ocado, an ecommerce company, partnered with Doddle, a parcel collection store, to offer in-store pickup services. Located mostly near railway stations in Britain, Doodle stores ease the pick-up of groceries for the customers coming back home from work.