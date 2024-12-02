UK Mail drops prices for cross-border ecommerce parcel rates

It has dropped prices for items delivered to the US, China, Australia, France and Spain and prices start at GBP 10.82 to the US and GBP 9.89 to Germany (including VAT).

ipostparcels launched its international delivery service in June 2014, offering collection from the customer and shipment to more than 160 destinations, with access to services provided through an online booking system.

More than 2 out of 3 online shoppers in the US, France and the UK purchased an item online from a company located outside their home country in 2013, according to research from consultancy firm, Forrester.

An internet provider survey found that 3/4 of ecommerce retailers in the UK are already selling to customers abroad, with 70% of the remaining retailers planning to start in the next 12 months.

ipostparcels has been providing online consumer parcel collection and delivery since August 2011, operating through UK Mail’s network of 55 websites and 3,500 drivers across the country.