UK: m-commerce, click-and-collect services lead online retail growth - study

Mobile commerce could outpace total ecommerce sales in the UK and reach a share of close to 50% of total online sales by 2020, according to the UK B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020 report issued by the market research company yStats.

The UK has one of the largest and the most advanced B2C ecommerce markets worldwide. In 2016, more than three quarters of the adult population in the UK are online shoppers. Online retail has long surpassed the 10% mark of total retail sales in this country and is projected to lose nearly 2% of its global market share due to a lower growth rate.

Click- and-collect services are projected to grow faster than online retail sales overall. The majority of top 10 B2C ecommerce players have both stores and online presence and can offer their customers an option to buy conveniently online and pick-up in-store.