UK, Israel to cooperate on cyber-security innovation

The MoU aims to bring mutual benefit to each country’s sectors through enhanced cross-border collaboration and initiatives. The partnership will strengthen support for innovation and encourage new global business opportunities by streamlining the exchange of technology and expertise between both markets.

Tel Aviv is well-known for its innovation initiatives and technology which is driving the emergence of fintechs, particularly in cybersecurity, information security, Artificial Intelligence and mobile innovation. TheCityUK is the industry-led body representing UK-based financial and related professional services industry.