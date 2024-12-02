UK: InPost launches InPost Direct service for improved parcel delivery

InPost Direct service is designed to make sending parcels via its automated 24/7 locker network and senders can use the service on a ‘pay as you go’ basis with no need for technology integration.

Parcel senders visit inpostdirect.co.uk, enter the weight and size of their parcel, print off a label and attach it to their parcel. They then drop it off at their preferred locker where it will be collected, tracked and delivered to the door of friends, family or customers across the UK within 48 hours.

People who want to dispatch multiple parcels in one go can also make use of the ‘Parcel Manager’ function on the website. Rather than inputting parcel data and addresses separately into the system, senders can upload an excel document, automatically enabling all labels to be generated at once. Online marketplace sellers also have the option to upload their parcel delivery data held on Amazon and eBay.

InPost’s 1000 automated lockers are located within five miles of 70% of UK postcodes. Lockers can be found at a variety of locations including at Morrisons supermarkets, petrol stations, train stations and Transport for London sites, outside retailers such as Toys R Us and at local shops across the UK.