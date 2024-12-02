UK: high speed internet yields annual online sales growth - report

Online shoppers have already increased their annual spending by GBP 225 million since UK’s implementation of high speed broadband.

The UK government expects to connect 95% of households to high speed internet by 2017, which will lift online sales by an additional GBP 515 million. In regards to Scotland and Wales, high speed internet caused users to increase their spending by 5.1% and 4.4%, respectively.

The lowest average increase was registered in South West of England at just 1.4%.