UK government starts accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay

Apple Pay first arrived in the UK in 2015, while Google Pay was launched in 2018. The mobile payment services were initially only available for commercial transactions.

The UK Government is accepting the two payment methods for transactions involving a limited number of gov.uk services. Currently, supported government services include only the Global Entry Service, basic online disclosure and barring service checks, Registered Traveller Service, and the Electronic Visa Waiver service.

According to Neowin, later in 2019, both mobile payments are expected to be available for services across local governments, police, and the National Health Service.