UK government sells remaining stake in Royal Mail

The sale means that the Royal Mail is now fully in private hands for the first time in its 500-year history, postandparcel.info reports. Royal Mail’s employees now own 12% of the company.

The UK’s Post Office, which operates the network of post office branches throughout the UK, remains wholly owned by government and was separated from Royal Mail in April 2012. Some observers had reservations about the manner in which the government sold off its remaining stake, the source cites.