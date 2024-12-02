UK government issues support package to help businesses grow cross-border

UK Trade & Investment organisation, a UK Government department, has informed that businesses can develop international trade via online channels and that the support package can offer SMEs a cost-effective way to expand reach in terms of both numbers and geography.

The government unit is currently working with various international e-marketplaces, including Tmall China, Amazon China, Japanese ecommerce platform Rakuten and Harper’s Bazaar.

The programme, dubbed the e-Exporting Programme, will encourage UK exporters to reach out to the generation of digitally-capable consumers who are increasingly influenced through online channels.

In recent news, PayPal has revealed plans to launch in the UK the small and medium-sized business lending service dubbed PayPal Working Capital.