UK, Germany B2C ecommerce markets on the rise – yStats

France was Europes third leading country in B2C ecommerce sales. Due to these markets being in advanced stages of development, their sales growth rates are predicted to be more moderate compared to the rapid growth of emerging B2C ecommerce markets such as Turkey and Poland.

Some common characteristics emerge in the various online retail markets across Europe, including the increasing importance of mobile and cross-border shopping. In Italy, mcommerces share of total online retail sales is projected to more than double through 2017, and in Russia, China-based cross-border shopping websites are gaining popularity each year. Another market trait shared by many countries in Europe is the leadership of clothing as the product category purchased by the highest share of online shoppers in 2015.

The competition landscape in European B2C ecommerce features both international and local companies. Amazon has remained one of the market leaders in terms of sales and website visits in the regions major countries for the past several years. Due to the popularity of the clothing category, online fashion retailers, such as Germany-based Zalando and Bonprix, UK-based Asos and Russia-based Wildberries, have also kept high ranks in their markets of operation.