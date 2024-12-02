UK game developers to issue their own digital currencies with HashCash

The platform provides a blockchain system that enables video game developers to issue digital currencies and track in-game items within a secure ecosystem. This makes it possible for a game developer to create their own currency for microtransactions, a common funding method for free to play games, and more easily allow currency to be traded between different games on the same platform.

Using blockchain technology, HashCash has provided platforms that can exchange and track money or digital securities. This would be a fundamental expertise for creating digital currencies and virtual item tracking ecologies for gaming companies.