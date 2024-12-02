UK, France, Germany lead in click-and-collect use for online purchases

Moreover, 72% of French consumers had picked up their delivery from a local shop and half of German respondents had used a locker service compared to only 10% of UK shoppers and 9% of French consumers, according to data issued by the ecommerce delivery solutions provider MetaPack.

Additionally, the majority of UK (55%) and French (56%) consumers rates free delivery highly, whereas German consumers fall in the minority (41%) in this respect. Speed of delivery matters more to German (27%) and UK (22%) consumers while less than 1 in 5 French (18%) consumers accords importance to it.. Playing to national stereotypes, the punctuality of a definite time slot is more highly rated by Germany (19%) compared to UK (11%) and French (8%).

Equally big majorities said they would choose a retailer over others offering the same product (89% of UK shoppers, 84% of French and 83% of German consumers) because of a positive delivery experience.The survey used a sample of 1500 consumers from France, Germany and the UK.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.