UK: foreign retailers may lose Y Generation online shoppers at the checkout

Moreover, 64% of those aged 18-24 fail to complete a transaction on foreign merchants’ websites solely due to the payment process, according to recent research commissioned by The PPRO Group.

Whereas 15% of respondents blamed the lack of their preferred option being available, 11% rendered the whole payment process too complicated. Conversely, those aged over 55 were less concerned about this aspect of the purchase, with only 37% stating that the payment process is a barrier to sale.

60% of the UK customers who shop cross-border do so due to price and availability, according to research issued by the IMRG and eDigitalResearch research agencies.

Additionally, 67% of the younger generation is more comfortable with domestic purchases and 38% of those over 55 are more reticent to buy from foreign merchants.