UK: Feefo launches plugin for Shopify

The plugin is available for online store owners who run their website on Shopify’s ecommerce platform. Feefo already integrated with DemandWare and Hybris and is working on plugins for other ecommerce software, such as Magento and PrestaShop, ecommercenews.eu reports.

The new ecommerce plugin from Feefo will allow all businesses to begin collecting purchase-verified reviews immediately. “With so many people reading and leaving reviews, it’s high time trusted feedback was available for all businesses”, says Feefo CEO, Andrew Mabbutt.

The free version allows companies to collect feedback, with 50 feedback request e-mails per month and the ability to upload historical sales date. Also included are integration links to a personal business reviews page and access to Google Seller Ratings.

Recent research has shown that about two in three customers (63%) are more likely to make a purchase from a website which features user reviews. But in 2013, Yelp said a quarter of reviews it receives could be fake. Feefo gets around this problem as it is a closed-feedback platform. Reviews and ratings collected via Feefo are gathered from genuine customers. Those customers who have made a purchase or transaction are invited to leave a review.

A Magento plugin will be available shortly and the company is working on integrations with PrestaShop, Venda, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Volusion.