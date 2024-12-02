UK: enter Rakuten!

Initially, the marketplace will provide products from UK e-tailers and it will also include international merchants in the near future.

The new Rakuten.co.uk marketplace offers shoppers the ability to buy from independent retailers in the UK and includes a broad range of products across multiple categories, including food and drink, health and beauty, clothing and pet care, among others.

Customers will also be able to access digital services offered by Rakuten businesses including Kobo and Wuaki through a single account from December 2014. Customers will be able to buy from Rakuten marketplaces worldwide, in the near future.

Rakuten will offer its UK retail merchants support in setting up shops online and educating them on how the system works.

Rakuten is the world’s seventh largest ecommerce player, based on sales, with USD 5.56 billion in revenue in 2013 and nearly 11,000 employees.