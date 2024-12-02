UK ecommerce provider data breach exposes 1.3 million data

Brands such as Jaded London, AX Paris, Elle Belle Attire, Perfect Handbags, DLSB (Dirty Little Style Bitch), and Traffic People entrusted web development and ecommerce company Fashion Nexus to help them build an online store. However, something went wrong, and white hat hacker Taylor Ralston was able to access a server containing a shared database containing personal details of the online clothing stores’ customers.

In all, the exposed information contains personal information of approximately 1.3 million users, including MD5-hashed passwords, password, salts, names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, and other data. However, there is no indication that payment card information was put at risk.

Consumers won’t know any of this from visiting the Fashion Nexus or White Room Solutions websites, as they are refusing to issue any public statement, according to security expert Graham Cluley.