UK ecommerce expected to reach EUR 174 bln in 2016 – report

UK ecommerce industry increased to EUR 157 billion (11% growth) in 2015, ecommercenews.eu reports. Over 43 million citizens shopped online in 2015, of which 20% used a mobile device for doing this.

On average, UK online shopper spent EUR 3,652, according to a report issued by The Ecommerce Foundation, the source cites. The slowing growth rate during the last couple of years is a sign that ecommerce is only becoming more and more matured.

Clothing is the most popular online category in the UK. Shoes & Lifestyle and Media & Entertainment are other popular product categories. When it comes to online services, travel is the service group where most money is spent by consumers. Flight tickets and hotels account for half of the market share, followed by package travel and private transport.

Mobile sales accounted for EUR 31.1 billion in 2015 (20% of total ecommerce turnover in UK). In 2015, seven out of ten citizens who are 15 years or older used a smartphone. Back in 2012, this percentage was just 51%. Now, 65% of UK adults own both a tablet and a smartphone.

45% of UK online purchases were made through debit cards in 2015. Electronic wallet such as PayPal (23%), credit cards (14%) and bank transfers (6%) are other popular payment methods.