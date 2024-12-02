UK: Ecommerce deliveries to grow by a third during 2014 - 2018

According to data from financial services provider Barclays, while click and collect is becoming more and more popular as a delivery option for consumers, it is in fact the retailers that are pushing for an increase in this practice, because it is an affordable alternative to delivery direct to homes.

The same source points out that almost three quarters of retail companies revealed that they have seen an increase in sales due to to safe shopping online, although 30% complained that their costs have increased as a result of the ecommerce boom.

The survey also reveals that around 60% of the packages delivered in 2013 were of a size that allowed them to fit through a typical letterbox, with analysts estimating that products that match these dimensions will increase in popularity by 45% by 2018.

Research also pointed out that the geographic makeup of certain regions will have an impact on how many people shop online. The places which offer people easy access to high street shopping in urban areas are likely to see slower growth than the parts of the UK that have fewer opportunities for real world retail access.

