UK: eBay businesses warned on tax evasion penalties

The warning comes against the backdrop of John Woolfenden’s sentence to jail by the local authorities for 2 years for failing to declare income from online sales.

John Woolfenden was convicted at Bolton Crown Court on 2 counts of cheating the public revenue and one count of concealing or transferring criminal property. He evaded paying GBP 299,752 in tax while trading on eBay over 6 years, the court heard.

Andrew Mould, tax partner at Baker Tilly, has informed that using revenues from online sales on ecommerce platforms such as eBay to invest in other business is subject to taxation and private traders are required to state their earnings to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and pay the correct amount of tax.

In 2013, HMRC trialed 915 prosecutions for tax crimes resulting in 716 convictions, more than double the number for 2010.