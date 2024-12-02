UK: e-tailers to sell more via marketplaces

Selling more via marketplaces is part of the companies’ growth agenda for 2015, according to Royal Mail’s annual tracker study into the expectations and challenges facing UK SMEs. Seven in ten businesses are expecting sales to increase and more e-tailers are focusing on faster returns process for customers in 2015. Additionally, 76% of internet-based SMEs claim that competition is more intense than in 2014.

63% of UK SME online retailers are planning to increase the number of channels they trade through in 2015 to grow sales. One in four (24%) e-tailers plans to start using online marketplaces to increase sales. A further 21% plan to open a shop and one in six (16%) is planning to take out space in a store to sell their goods. Six in ten (58%) UK SME online retailers reported an increase in sales in 2014, up from the 49 % who reported growth in 2013.

UK SME online retailers are increasingly recognising the importance of providing a good returns process for online shoppers. Three in ten (27%) UK SME online retailers will be simplifying the returns process in 2015 to increase customer satisfaction.