UK e-sales see slowdown in June 2016 but not because Brexit

Ecommerce non-food sales growth of 9% outpaced the performance of stores. Total retail sales grew by 0.2% in June 2016, while like-for-like sales – which strip out the effect of store openings and closures – fell by 0.5%, internetretailing.net reports.

A fifth (20.6%) of retail sales took place online during the June 2016. Average three-month figures showed that while online contributed 2.3 percentage points to non-food growth, the contribution of stores was -1.9 percentage points.