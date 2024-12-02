UK e-retailers distressed over free return options for unwanted goods

According to the figures, 60% of retailers are negatively affected by increasing numbers of customers returning unwanted items, retailgazette.co.uk reports. 30% of businesses that operate only online admitted that managing returns impacts their profit margins.

As a consequence, a fifth of businesses have increased their prices to cover the losses. Therefore, 22% of brick-and-mortar retailers have chosen not to sell online due to concerns about the cost of deliveries and returns.

58% of shoppers claimed a retailer’s returns policy impacts their decision on whether or not to buy online and 47% would not order an item at all if they had to pay to return it.