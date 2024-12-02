UK: e-payments become pop stars among consumers, leaving aside cash

The amount of cash payments made by consumer, business and financial organisations in the UK fell to 48% in 2014, a 4% decrease from 2013. As for the other 52#, it was made from cards, standing orders, internet and phone transactions, and other non-cash methods, according to a report issued by the Payments Council, a body that represents the payments industry in the UK, pc.pro.co.uk reports.

Although cash only makes up 48% of all transactions in the UK, it’s still the single most popular method of payment. Debit cards are the second most popular at 24%, with standing orders, internet and phone transactions, and contactless payments making up the other 28%. When it comes to the checkout, however, the average consumer is still reaching for their notes and coins. Consumers used cash for 52% of payments in 2014, with figures showing higher cash use.

Newsagents (84.8%), clubs and pubs (83.9%) and convenience stores (68%) featured the highest use of cash, in contrast to petrol stations (24.5%) and supermarkets (43.8%). Interestingly, in places where a small number of items are being paid for and the retail process is fast, people are still using cash. One exception to the rule is at petrol stations, possibly because of the increasing price of fuel – or the rise of pay-at-pump services.

The Payments Council warns that cash use among consumers will drop to less than 50% in 2015, making digital payments the most popular method of transaction for the public. Digital payment is becoming more and more popular, and whether it’s in the high street with cards and contactless payment, or in the home with online shopping, cash is losing ground.

Card ID theft cost banks GBP 29.9 million in 2014, with card cloning resulting in a further GBP 47.8 million loss; a solution to the problem could be Apple Pay, which will use existing Apple smartwatches and smartphones to pay for goods, and with the added security of Touch ID, it could be the next logical step for digital payments, the source notes.