UK: Dune Group, Austin Reed partner Borderfree for cross-border ecommerce platform

Borderfree currently works with around 175 US retailers including Bloomingdales, J Crew, Barney’s New York and DKNY, enabling them to sell products in 100 countries and territories in more than 60 currencies through localised versions of existing websites, drapersonline.com reports.

The company converts prices and taxes into the relevant currencies and calculates shipping costs, as well as organising customs clearance and logistics. Retailers using the service can treat international orders as though they are domestic sales, shipping to a distribution centre near Heathrow, UK and Borderfree will handle the rest. Further distribution centres will be added as demand grows.

US department store Bergdorf Goodman is the latest US retailer to sign up to Borderfree’s BFX ecommerce platform, allowing it to sell in the UK and other international countries.