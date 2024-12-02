UK: DPD launches innovation accelerator programme for ecommerce entrepreneurs

The programme, called Last Mile Labs, is looking for startups within four main categories: the final mile delivery experience, real time communications between DPD drivers and parcel recipients, data usage from past and present to improve service efficiency and an open-ended category covering any other innovations that will improve the delivery experience.

The programme consists of ten teams receiving mentoring from industry entrepreneurs, access to DPD parcel data, as well as GBP 12,500 in initial funding and access to GBP 100,000 in long-term funding.