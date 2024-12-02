UK: double-digit ecommerce growth in January 2015 keeps retail sales on positive figures

In this period, ecommerce accounted for 18.4% of non-food sales, compared to 16.8% in January 2014. Online sales of non-food products rose by 11.7% in January 2015, compared to January 2014. However, the rate was behind the 19.2% growth achieved in January 2014.

A total of 2% came from internet retailing, keeping the total retail to 1.6% increase, according to data issued by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), internetretailing.net reports.