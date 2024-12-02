UK: customer experience and mobile optimisation top 2016 aims for retailers - survey

Personalisation (16.5%) and omnichannel (11%) lag as top priorities as retailers identify a stronger focus on improving the overall customer experience and specifically the mobile shopping experience, according to a survey released by SLI Systems (SLI.NZ),?a worldwide ecommerce provider for mid-to-large size Internet retailers and B2B websites, and conducted among more than 200 participants at the third annual SLI Connect UK ecommerce forum in London.

The highest number of survey respondents (47%) believe that customers are only willing to make two search queries on their websites before moving elsewhere. A smaller but significant number of those surveyed (11%) believe that visitors will only make one search.

Nearly 85% of retailers surveyed said they measure customer engagement in terms of revenue. Time-on-site was the next most important measure of engagement, as more retailers add site content like how-to articles, videos and social posts to build customer loyalty and improve the user experience.