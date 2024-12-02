UK credit provider TotallyMoney receives GBP 29 mln funding

The investment, which is subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval, will be used to build out its technology platform as it seeks more UK customers.

TotallyMoney offers a proprietary borrowing power algorithm which uses information from a customer’s live credit position together with real-time market-wide lending data. The technology shows customers how likely they are to be accepted for credit without impacting their credit rating.

Back in August 2018, TotallyMoney partnered with UK-based online mortgage broker Trussle.

Trussle’s mortgage broking service will be integrated by TotallyMoney to offer its customers a view of their personal finances and what credit products could be available to them.