UK: contacless payments soar to 250 percent in 2015, cash follows next

One in seven transactions using Visa cards in 2015 were completed using contactless payment technology, compared to one in 25 a year earlier, Visa Europe said, thisismoney.co.uk reports. With ever-increasing numbers using cards, mobiles and wearable technology to pay for goods and services, Visa Europe saw its 2015 revenues soar by 25% to EUR 2.31 billion in 2015.

The Transport for London network is Visas biggest contactless outlet, but 60% of contactless payments occurred outside the UK capital. Across the UK, the amount being spent on cards increased by 9.6% in 2015, while the number of transactions completed using non-cash methods grew by 11.5%.

Over GBP 1 in every GBP 3 spent in the UK is now on a Visa card, but fraud remains below 5% in every GBP 100 spent, according to the group. Nicolas Huss, chief executive of Visa Europe, said: Our new Annual Report shows that, financially, this was our most successful year ever – and by quite some distance.

We’ve done that while maintaining always on delivery with 100% availability of our systems for more than 100 months in a row and maintaining trust in the system by keeping fraud at record low levels and investing in multiple layers of cyber and data security., the source cites.