UK: consumers would rather avoid Bitcoin - survey

71% of respondents plead in favour of the avoidance of Bitcoin payment method for online shopping, whereas 43% state that they do not trust the digital currency, according to the same survey.

Global transactions of Bitcoin have increased more than tenfold over the last year to an average USD 68 million per day in February 2014, according to a research study conducted by Fitch Ratings, the same source reports.

However, the lack of a monitoring authority and stability in the value of the digital currency has raised concerns about its future.

In recent news, a new Bitcoin centre has been opened in France with the launch of La Maison du Bitcoin (The House of Bitcoin) in Paris, coindesk reports.