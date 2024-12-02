UK consumers still prefer traditional shopping to ecommerce

According to “The Future of Online Retail” report by YouGov, only 41% of UK shoppers are currently completely satisfied with online shopping. The same source shows that 59% of respondents (an increase from 26% in 2012) declared there still are a series of factors that are holding them back from buying online.

Research points out that around 18% said they simply prefer to shop on the high street because it is a more real or social experience, while 30% wanted to see the item they are buying before they commit. The percentage is higher for younger shoppers, namely 33% of 18-24-year-olds say they prefer to look and feel for themselves.

Results also unveil that the difficulty of arranging convenient delivery puts off some 18% while 21% shy away from the internet because of the hassle of returns. Moreover, 19% say they don’t feel safe putting their personal details and payment information online.

The report shows that even among those who have shopped online, some still refuse to buy certain categories of goods over the internet. About 20% of respondents say they have never bought clothing online, while 43% have never bought groceries. One in eight say they will never buy clothes online (12%) and a quarter (25%) say they will never buy groceries.

The survey is based on a sample of 2,000 UK adults.

